Business
Home > Business

Some examples of TV price hikes in the new year


The Associated Press
3 reads
Leave a comment

This March 29, 2017, photo shows a sign outside the Comcast Center in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Cable and satellite TV companies raise prices every year to pass along what they say are rising fees charged by TV networks.

Here are some examples of what companies are doing:

— AT&T is raising DirecTV’s prices by up to $8 a month in mid-January.

— CHARTER did not respond to inquiries, but a local news story from Kentucky shows a $10 increase for several packages and a $5 price cut for one tier, along with higher prices for sports channels and equipment.

— COMCAST says customer bills will rise 2.2 percent, on average, in 2018. For many customers on bundles with TV, internet and home phone service, prices could rise as much as $8.75 in January.

— COX is raising fees on cable service by up to $9.65; internet service prices could rise by up to $4.

— DISH is raising the price of most its bundles by $5 in mid-January.

— VERIZON says its plans are still being finalized.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

17 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Some examples of TV price hikes in the new year

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular