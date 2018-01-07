See each of the Men of Excellence 2017 honorees with their award!

Men of Excellence—Class of 2017
-
-
JOEL ACIE
-Pensiamo Inc./UPMC
-
-
VERNARD ALEXANDER
-Vernard Alexander Enterprises
-
-
JOHN AYERS
-Southwest Veterans Center
-
-
BARATA BEY
-Huntington Bank
-
-
HAROLD L. BLYE
-Landmarks Community Capital Corporation
-
-
KENYON R. BONNER
-University of Pittsburgh
-
-
IN ACCEPTANCE OF FRED BROWN
-Homewood Children’s Village
-
-
QUINTIN B. BULLOCK, DDS
-Community College of Allegheny County
-
-
BRIAN BURLEY
-Burley + Company Enterprises, YNGBLKPGH
-
-
KEVIN CARTER
-Adonai Center
-
-
LLOYD CHEATOM
-The Extra Mile, 1Nation Mentoring, LLC
-
-
BRANDON D. CONEY
-Urban Academy of Greater Pittsburgh
-
-
CHRISTOPHER EDMONDS
-Athletic Trauma Unit (ATU)
-
-
FREDDIE FIELDS
-Alcosan
-
-
REV. DR. WILLIAM R. GLAZE
-Bethany Baptist Church
-
-
PHILIP GREENE JR.
-Expanding Minds, LLC
-
-
DONTA GREEN
-Xtreme Youth & Dreams Inc., Office of the Allegheny County Public Defender
-
-
ROBERT (JON) HAIRSTON
-City of Pittsburgh
-
-
ANTHONY HAMLET, Ed.D
-Pittsburgh Public Schools
-
-
LEONARD HAMMONDS II
-Hammonds Initiative
-
-
RAHMON HART, Ed.D
-Rivers Casino
-
-
JERRY HARVEY
-Allegheny County Office of CYF
-
-
RICHARD L. HATCHER II
-Eyewear Excellence, Lettuce Eat
-
-
CARLTON HEYWOOD
-Pittsburgh Public Schools
-
-
TODD J. HOLLIS, ESQ.
-Todd J. Hollis Law
-
-
JEROME JACKSON
-Operation Better Block
-
-
ROBERT JAMES
-Highmark Health
-
-
DONNIE KYTE
-Molly’s World Boutique, IKE Wear
-
-
GABRIEL MEDLEY
-Gateway Health Plan
-
-
RICKY MOODY
-Pittsburgh Mercy
-
-
DAVID L. MOTLEY
-BlueTree Venture Fund
-
-
VICTOR MUSGROVE
-VIP Styles Inc.
-
-
EMIOLA JAY ORIOLA
-University of Pittsburgh
-
-
KYLE PERDUE
-Edgar Snyder & Associates
-
-
ROBERT J. POWELL
-Invictus Leadership Group, Vistage Worldwide
-
-
DWAYNE RANKIN
-Bridgeway Capital
-
-
RICHARD A. STEWART JR.
-NAACP Pittsburgh Branch
-
-
JAMAL WOODSON
-WAMO, ATU Food Truck, SLAAM Basketball
-
-
JAMES E. TAYLOR, PhD
-UPMC
-
-
JOSH TAYLOR
-KDKA-TV
-
-
TERRELL THOMAS
-Isaiah Project, My Brother’s Keeper
-
-
DARRYL T. WILEY
-FAME
-
-
PHILLIP K. WOODS, Ed.D
-West Mifflin Area High School,
Gateway School District
-
-
AYODEJI YOUNG
-Planned Parenthood of W. Pa.
