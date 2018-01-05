The Wake Up: Trump Acts Shady About Sessions’ Russia Recusal; Kendrick Lamar’s Lit ‘Black Panther’ Songs And Mary J. Blige Gets Hollywood Star

Trump Reportedly Urged Sessions Against Russia Probe Recusal
Is Trump is under fire again for shadiness? The president pressured a top White House lawyer in March to persuade Jeff Sessions against recusing himself in the Department of Justice’s Russia election meddling probe, sources told The New York Times.
However, Trump’s perceived trickery backfired because WH counsel Donald F. McGahn II was unsuccessful in his attempt. Trump then got angry about his failure and complained that Sessions wasn’t “protecting” him. Robert S. Mueller III, special counsel in the probe, is now investigating whether Trump obstructed the F.B.I.’s Russia inquiry during a two-month period from March until May before he was hired.
Trump’s move suggested that he was struggling for control in the investigation and “does not understand or respect the independence of the Justice Department.” The president also had some angry dealings with ex-FBI director James Comey, Mueller was told. It looks like Trump has raised some hard questions about obstructing justice again.
It’s Lit: Kendrick Lamar Curates ‘Black Panther’ Soundtrack
Kendrick Lamar is starting off 2018 with more socially conscious, culturally relevant songs. This time, he is blessing tracks for the highly anticipated Black Panther movie. The Grammy-award winning will curate Black Panther: The Album with Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, featuring music from and inspired by the film, which follows King T’Challa (aka The Black Panther) and his journey to protect his Wakanda nation from enemies and prevent a possible world war, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
This venture marks the first time that Marvel is creating multiple original songs that are specific to the film. This is also Lamar’s first major motion picture project. “Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is amazing, from its cast to its director,” Lamar said. “The magnitude of this film showcases a great marriage of art and culture. I’m truly honored to contribute my knowledge of producing sound and writing music alongside Ryan and Marvel’s vision.”
Mary J. Blige Gets Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame
A star in the recording category on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame will soon have Mary J. Blige‘s name on it! The singer, who has pumped out heartfelt R&B anthems for women for decades now, will be honored in a special ceremony on January 11. Sean “Diddy” Combs will be on deck to unveil the star to Blige, Variety reported.
“Mary J. Blige is one of the most popular singers of our generation. Fans will be thrilled to see her star on the Boulevard as her career milestones are celebrated on this very famous sidewalk,” said Ana Martinez, producer of the Walk of Fame ceremonies.
SEE ALSO:
Civil Rights Groups Still Have Questions After Trump Dismantles Voter Fraud Commission
The Wake Up: Trump Continues To Push Us Closer To War, Black Trans Woman Who Slammed Caitlyn Jenner Is Running For Office, Guess Who Wants Hillary Clinton’s Top Aide In Prison
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Erica Garner, 27Source:Getty 1 of 24
2. LeRoy Frasier, 80Source:Getty 2 of 24
3. Don Hogan Charles, 79Source:Getty 3 of 24
4. Combat Jack, 48Source:Getty 4 of 24
5. Mamie Johnson, 82Source:Getty 5 of 24
6. Della Reese, 86Source:Splash News 6 of 24
7. Simeon Booker, 99Source:Getty 7 of 24
8. David Cassidy, 67Source:Getty 8 of 24
9. Fats Domino, 89Source:Getty 9 of 24
10. Robert Guillaume, 89Source:Getty 10 of 24
11. Tom Petty, 66Source:Getty 11 of 24
12. Bernie Casey, 78Source:Getty 12 of 24
13. Jim Vance, 75Source:Getty 13 of 24
14. Fresh Kid Ice, 53Source:Getty 14 of 24
15. Charlie Murphy, 57Source:Getty 15 of 24
16. Chuck Berry, 90Source:Getty 16 of 24
17. James Cotton, 81Source:Getty 17 of 24
18. Joni Sledge, 60Source:Getty 18 of 24
19. Clyde Stubblefield, 73Source:Getty 19 of 24
20. Al Jarreau, 76Source:Getty 20 of 24
21. Mary Tyler Moore, 80Source:Getty 21 of 24
22. Lee "Q" O'Denat, 43Source:Getty 22 of 24
23. Bishop Eddie Long, 63Source:Getty 23 of 24
24. Roy Innis, 82Source:Getty 24 of 24