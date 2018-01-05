Men of Excellence 2017!
Home > Men Of Excellence 2017!

The ‘Men of Excellence 2017’ Legacy Honoree — Louis ‘Hop’ Kendrick


Courier Newsroom
4 reads
Leave a comment

They all stood for him as he walked onto the stage. But why not? After all, “Hop” has been standing up for others, and for what’s right, for generations. He’s the everlasting, effervescent civil rights advocate, Louis “Hop” Kendrick. The New Pittsburgh Courier’s Men of Excellence Class of 2017 Legacy Honoree.

LOUIS “HOP” KENDRICK

 

 

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter  https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

17 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading The ‘Men of Excellence 2017’ Legacy Honoree — Louis ‘Hop’ Kendrick

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular