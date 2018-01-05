The ‘Men of Excellence 2017’ Legacy Honoree — Louis ‘Hop’ Kendrick

They all stood for him as he walked onto the stage. But why not? After all, “Hop” has been standing up for others, and for what’s right, for generations. He’s the everlasting, effervescent civil rights advocate, Louis “Hop” Kendrick. The New Pittsburgh Courier’s Men of Excellence Class of 2017 Legacy Honoree.

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: