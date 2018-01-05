Entertainment
Jeffrey Osborne… ‘Woo Woo Woos’ the AWC


Legendary R&B artist Jeffrey Osborne performed his greatest hits, along with some new cuts, to an enthused crowd at the August Wilson Center, Dec. 14. Courier photographer J.L. Martello captured the evening event in pictures.

 

DELL SAUNDERS-HANCOCK holds a photo of herself with Jeffrey Osborne from 30 years ago. Of course she had to see Osborne in person again on this Dec. 14 night.

PHYLLIS COMER, JACKIE DIXON

JESSE AND VERONICA SPENCER

JESSIE JETER, TONI SILVA JETER, RUTH BYRD’SMITH, TERRENCE DENNE

MIKE POPE and Todd Allen with Jeffrey Osborne.

