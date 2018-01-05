Iota Phi Foundation Annual Achievement Awards Dinner

One of the most significant year-end events is the annual Achievement Awards Dinner presented by the Iota Phi Foundation, the Philanthropic Arm of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc., Iota Phi Chapter. The dinner was held on Nov. 18, 2017 at the Rivers Casino with foundation chairman Rodney Jones welcoming the crowd. Chapter Basilus, Jabari Weatherspoon shared the mission of the foundation with the audience. The mission of the Iota Phi Foundation: the corporation is organized and operated by professional, educated African American males who volunteer to improve the quality of life in the greater Pittsburgh community. The Iota Phi Foundation Action Programs include: Scholarship, Thanksgiving Food Baskets, Christmas with Santa Claus, Mentoring, Achievement Awards and the Historical Black College and University Tour.

This beautiful evening featured dinner, an awards video and a scholarship video. After the videos the awardees were presented with the 2017 Achievement Awards. The 2017 awardees were: Al Reese—Exemplary Service Award for Business; Dr. Andre Samuel—Exemplary Service Award for Education; Dr. MaCalus V. Hogan—Exemplary Service Award for Medicine; Dr. Kathi R. Elliott—Exemplary Service Award for Community Advocacy; Janis Burley Wilson—Citizen of the Year; Dr. Walter Smith—Sylvester Pace Humanitarian Award; John Holloway—Lifetime Achievement Award; DeVon Madden—Emerging Leader Award; Michael Harrell—Omega Man of the Year; and Thomas Young, Jr.—Undergraduate Omega Man of the Year.

The Iota Phi Foundation Scholars included: Adia Boyd (CAPA), Kenyon Harper Jr. (North Allegheny Senior High), Marcus A. Mitchell (Taylor Allderdice High School), Ezekyel Roberts (Shadyside Academy) and Lauren Williams (Plum High School).

The evening concluded with the Men of Omega singing the Omega Hymn and dancing to music by the popular DJ Mac Daddy.

