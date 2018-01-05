Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

GET THE LOOK: Step Out In Style With A Sexy Silver Suit Like Tracee Ellis Ross


Hello Beautiful Staff
3 reads
Leave a comment

Tracee Ellis Ross continues her fashion slayage. The 45-year-old Black-ish star stepped out in style to the W Magazine event. W Magazine celebrated their “Best Performances Portfolio” and the upcoming Golden Globe Awards on Thursday in Los Angeles, California.

W Magazine Celebrates Its 'Best Performances' Portfolio and the Golden Globes with Audi, Dior, and Dom Perignon

Source: Donato Sardella / Getty

Tracee wore a pre-Fall 2018 Balmain silver jumpsuit that is fashion goals. She paired the jumpsuit with black Christian Louboutin pumps and a black minaudiere.

W Magazine Celebrates Its 'Best Performances' Portfolio and the Golden Globes with Audi, Dior, and Dom Perignon

Source: Donato Sardella / Getty

Tracee wore her hair in a low, sleek ponytail, opting for her signature curls. She opted for a neutral makeup look, letting the metallic silver jumpsuit take centerstage.

W Magazine Celebrates Its 'Best Performances' Portfolio and the Golden Globes with Audi, Dior, and Dom Perignon

Source: Donato Sardella / Getty

While you can’t buy this pre-Fall 2018 Balmain jumpsuit (yet), we found some affordable options to have you looking like Winter bling.

RELATED: GET THE LOOK: Draya’s Midi Metallic Dress Can Be Yours For Less Than $150

Tracee Ellis Ross’ look is a jumpsuit; however, Topshop created metallic suit trousers and a matching blazer that will have you looking like a (rock) star at your next meeting our outing. You can get the metallic suit trousers via Nordstrom for $41.99. The metallic suit jacket is also 50% off, coming in at $49.99. Yes for an entire look being under $100.00!

W Magazine Celebrates Its 'Best Performances' Portfolio and the Golden Globes with Audi, Dior, and Dom Perignon

Source: Donato Sardella / Getty

A silver jumpsuit, similar to the one Tracee is wearing, would be perfect for a night out dancing. Urban Outfitters has a $49.99 extreme plunge silver sequin jumpsuit that will have you serve as the disco ball on the dance floor. Get it, girl!

We love the bold and confident style that Tracee Ellis Ross has and you can have it too, all for under $100.00!

DON’T MISS:

GET THE LOOK: Cardi B’s Bodysuit She Wore For Her Steve Madden Campaign Is On Sale

GET THE LOOK: Mashup Your Menswear Style With A Feminine Flair Like Lala Anthony

GET THE LOOK: Rihanna Mixes Wu-Tang And Proenza Schouler For A Denim Look

BBC America BAFTA Los Angeles TV Tea Party 2017 - Arrivals

Endless Love (And Fashion): Tracee Ellis Ross' Best Fashion Moments

20 photos Launch gallery

Endless Love (And Fashion): Tracee Ellis Ross' Best Fashion Moments

Continue reading Endless Love (And Fashion): Tracee Ellis Ross’ Best Fashion Moments

Endless Love (And Fashion): Tracee Ellis Ross' Best Fashion Moments

Actress Tracee Ellis Ross continuously steps out in style. Whether taking a cue from her iconic mother, Diana Ross or not being afraid to try something daring and different, we love her style! Scroll through our gallery and get inspired by some of her most stylish moments. DON'T MISS: LET’S MAKEUP: 25 Photos Of Fenty Beauty On Black Women Muslim Beauty Blogger, Nura Afia, Will Wear Hijab In Cover Girl Ad Back to Back #BlackGirlMagic: Zendaya Follows Janelle Monae As The New Face For Cover Girl  

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular