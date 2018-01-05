44th annual Rev. Darkins Holiday Dinner

“It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year!”

And even more so when Achieving Greatness teams up with Ed Gainey to present the 44th annual Rev. Duane A Darkins memorial senior citizens holiday dinner.

A truly blessed and wonderful time was had on this December 2017 afternoon, as the motto “They gave to us…Now we give to them” was showcased with a complete dinner, celebrity guests, a fashion show by the Sensation Models and a special holiday cake presented by Ed Gainey. The first photo above features UPMC Dr. William Simmons, Judge Kim Hoots, Director Alia Carter, and businessman Al Smith.

