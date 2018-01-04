Women Leaders Launch TIME’S UP Campaign Promoting Equality

Prior to its formal launch, TIME’S UP raised more than $13 million from over 200 donors for The TIME’S UP Legal Defense Fund, to help to defray costs for lawyers and communications professionals from across the country to provide assistance to those who experience sexual harassment. Founding donors include Katie McGrath & J.J. Abrams, Jennifer Aniston, Shonda Rhimes, Meryl Streep, Reese Witherspoon, Kate Capshaw and Steven Spielberg’sWunderkinder Foundation, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), ICM Partners (ICM), Paradigm Talent Agency, United Talent Agency (UTA), and William Morris Endeavor (WME).
“The magnitude of the past few months highlights the fact that sexual harassment against women in the workplace is endemic and touches every industry,” said Tina Tchen, attorney and co-founder of TIME’S UP Legal Defense Fund. “We are a community of women and men who can no longer stand idly by. This is the first of many concrete actions we will take. And we are thrilled to partner with Fatima Goss Graves and the National Women’s Law Center to assure the TIME’S UP Legal Defense Fund’s success.”
In mid-December, entertainment industry executives, independent experts and advisors came together to create the Commission on Sexual Harassment and Advancing Equality in the Workplace. Chaired by Anita Hill, the Commission will lead the entertainment industry toward alignment in achieving safer, fairer, more equitable and accountable workplaces—particularly for women and marginalized people.
“Our goal is to define a work environment where the basic principles of respect, human decency, and equality define the workplace everywhere,” said Kathleen Kennedy.
TIME’S UP has received the support and backing of numerous attorneys, activists, public relations professionals, companies, and celebrities, who all stand ready to help.