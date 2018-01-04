The South can lead the nation to a ‘New Politics’

(TriceEdneyWire.com)—Liberating the South is the key to liberating the nation. The key to liberating the South is the Black vote. Recent Black turnout in elections in Virginia and Alabama demonstrate this point. There are 4 million unregistered Black voters in the 11 former Confederate states. Florida has more than 555,000 unregistered Blacks (and some 200,000 Puerto Ricans moving to the mainland around Orlando after the recent devastating hurricane). Georgia has 618,000 unregistered Blacks and North Carolina 463,000. Massive voter registration efforts must be the priority in those three states, with other Southern states to follow.

If African-Americans and Latinos register and vote in large numbers in the South, there will be a new politics in America. In the most recent Alabama Senate race, voters were offered a stark choice: The Republican nominee, Roy Moore, had praised slavery and vilified immigrants, and had been twice removed from judicial posts for elevating his religious beliefs over the laws and the Constitution.

His opponent was Democrat Doug Jones, a lawyer famed for prosecuting the Klansmen who murdered the four little girls in the infamous 1963 Birmingham church bombing. Jones prevailed, but Moore might well have won if he were not been credibly charged with preying on teenage girls when he was in his 30s. Although it was close, the race represents a turning point. African Americans—particularly women—turned out in record large numbers. Jones won the Iron Bowl vote, winning in the hometowns of Auburn and the University of Alabama. He fared best among the young.

That vote represents the potential future of politics in Alabama, in the South and in the country. The race-bait politics that have defined the Republican Party since Nixon’s “Southern strategy” in 1968 may well be reaching its end date. Trump renewed the strategy with his posturing on immigrants, his blustery nativism against Muslims and his divisive stance on the haters in Charlottesville, Va.

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: