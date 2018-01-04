Remembering a mother and daughter who were ‘full of life’

Sometimes, bad things happen to good people. The question now is, what is your reaction to it?

Can you use these difficult moments to transcend it and do something better in life?

That, in essence, was the message delivered by Rev. Ricky Burgess, pastor of Nazarene Baptist Church in Homewood, the site of the homegoing service for 21-year-old Shamira Staten and 4-year-old Chy’enne Manning. They, along with 58-year-old Sandra Carter Douglas, were killed after the home they were inside on Bennett St. was intentionally set on fire, police say, by Martell Smith, Dec. 20.

Smith has been arrested on multiple homicide and arson charges.

Reverend Burgess, also a City Councilman who represents Homewood, preached from John 14:1-3, which states: “Do not let your hearts be troubled. You believe in God; believe also in me. My Father’s house has many rooms; if that were not so, would I have told you that I am going there to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am.”

“Even though you have difficulties that you won’t understand in life,” Rev. Burgess said, “You should keep your hand in God’s hands and trust and believe in God.”

Roughly 100 people were at the funeral, Dec. 30, the newly-fallen snow not stopping those who loved and cherished the mother and daughter duo.

“Shamira was full of life, a single mother striving to do her best to raise her child,” Rev. Burgess said, echoed by many others during the service. “And the baby was precocious, vivacious, as 4-year-olds tend to be,” he said.

