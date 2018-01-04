‘I stand by my story,’ Elaine Effort retires, reflects on 38-year career at KQV

Oh, those guidance counselors, always looking out for the student’s best interest.

Elaine Effort, the 38-year veteran of KQV-AM 1410 radio, the award-winning journalist and reporter, the Pittsburgh media stalwart…

And it never would have happened, because as a senior at the University of Michigan, the Detroit native was preparing to go to law school. That’s right, Attorney Elaine Effort.

“Why are you going to law school?” asked Effort’s counselor at the time. The counselor had heard Effort on the radio while Effort was a student at Michigan, but Effort was intent on studying for the LSAT (Law School Admission Test).

“Well, you sound really good on the radio,” the counselor said. “You do such a nice job, why don’t you go to school for that?”

Effort responded: “Well, that’s what I do for fun. For work, I’m going to go to law school and become an attorney. There’s play and fun and hobby, and then there’s work.”

The counselor rebutted. “Well, most people try to find what they love, find their passion, and then do that. Let’s make the passion, the fun, the work.”

And for the last four decades, Effort’s fun has been her work.

