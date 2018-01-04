Check It Out …From Deacons of Defense to The Redneck Revolt

I have to start this piece with a famous prediction, a lesser known quote, and an important question. Then I’ll answer the question and provide an example that will explain the title.

The 20th century opened with W.E.B. Dubois predicting that the paramount problem facing the 20th century will be the color line. Midway through that same century Frantz Fanon wrote, “Each generation must, out of relative obscurity, discover its mission, fulfill it, or betray it.” Now, it’s a new year in the 21st century. The century has turned 18. In human terms the century has officially grown up. But for the past 18 years, academics have attempted to predict “the problem” of the 21st century; each academic discipline has their suspicions, but there is no general consensus on the matter, so my question is, what has been the problem of the 21st century so far?

Back in 2017 comedian and HBO talk show host Bill Maher joked and referred to himself as a house N-word. Of course, some viewers were offended and demanded for Maher’s show to be removed from the air, but Maher apologized, it was accepted, and the critics found something else to be offended by. But the irony was when Maher made the controversial remark he was in the middle of an interview with Senator Ben Sasse, who wrote a book about what the senator believed was the biggest problem in the 21st century.

Senator Sasse’s book is called, The Vanishing American Adult: Our Coming-of-age-Crisis—And how to Rebuild a Culture of Self-Reliance.

The book claims, “The coming-of-age rituals that have defined the American experience since the founding: Learning the value of working with your hands, leaving home to start a family, becoming economically self-reliant—are being delayed or skipped altogether. The statistics are daunting: 30 percent of college students drop out after the first year, and only 4 in 10 graduate. One in three 18-34 year-olds lives with their parents. Senator Sasse believes American democracy depends on responsible, contributing adults to function properly…Without them America falls prey to populist demagogues.”

