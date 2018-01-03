Employment Opportunities 1-3-18

FIRE DEPARTMENT

CIVIL SERVICE EXAMINATION

ANNOUNCEMENT

APPLICATIONS ARE NOW BEING ACCEPTED FOR THE POSITION OF FIREFIGHTER FOR THE

ALTOONA FIRE DEPARTMENT

Applications for Firefighter for the City of Altoona can be obtained from the Human Resources Office in City Hall, 1301 – 12th Street, Suite 301, Altoona, PA, between 8:30 A.M. and 4:30 P.M., Monday through Friday, beginning Monday, December 18, 2017. COMPLETED APPLICATIONS MUST BE RECEIVED IN THE HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICE NO LATER THAN NOON ON WEDNESDAY, January 17, 2018. All previous applications and eligibility lists are void. Individuals on the previous eligibility list must reapply to be considered for employment.

REQUIREMENTS:

Must pass a Physical Agility Test to be held in Altoona on Saturday and Sunday, January 27th and 28th, 2018 at 8:00 A.M.

Must pass a written Civil Service Test to be held in Altoona on Saturday, February 3rd, 2018, at 9:00 A.M., with a score of 70% or better.

Must become a resident of the City of Altoona within six (6) months of date of employment and must remain a resident of the City during the tenure of employment.

•Must be at least 18 years of age at time of application.

•Must have a valid Pennsylvania driver’s license.

•Must be a high school graduate or possess a GED equivalent.

•Must be of high moral character and free of any felony or misdemeanor convictions.

Applications must be accompanied by a $25.00 check or money order made payable to “The City of Altoona” and must include a legible copy of valid driver’s license; birth certificate or other appropriate proof of age; proof of U.S. citizenship or naturalization; high school diploma or GED certificate; and DD-214 showing proof of honorable discharge if veteran’s preference is requested. Veteran’s preference will be given if a passing score of 70% or better is achieved on the Civil Service Test.

The City of Altoona is an Equal Opportunity Employer

Business Development Director, Americas

Duolingo, Inc. seeks Business Development Director, Americas in Pittsburgh, PA to develop, grow and expand the Duolingo English Test (DET) to serve markets within the Americas — principally within the United States and Latin America. Duties include: (i) leading and overseeing all aspects of DET throughout the Americas, including sales, marketing, and operations; (ii) managing all business development activities within the Americas to implement and execute new business models, generate new revenue sources, and increase DET’s market share; (iii) launching new products, trade and marketing plans in multiple countries simultaneously; (iv) acquiring contacts and developing business opportunities with current and potential partners; (v) collaborating with team members on product development, including research elements of DET; and (vi) expand DET adoption to under-developed markets principally within Latin America. Travel domestically and internationally, approximately 15-20 times per year, totaling approximately 15 weeks. Requirements: Bachelor’s degree in Business, Engineering, or related field. Five (5) years of experience in sales and business development, including one year of sales and business development experience in Latin America. Bilingual fluency (written and spoken) in Spanish and English. Must have the ability to travel domestically and internationally, approximately 15-20 times per year, totaling approximately 15 weeks. Email resume to jobs@duolingo.com and specify Job #20181 in the subject line.

Advancement

Coordinator

Pittsburgh Theological Seminary is seeking an Advancement Coordinator to provide a wide variety of support with all activities associated with the Seminary’s annual fund. The coordinator will be responsible for gift processing and acknowledgement, data base maintenance and donor records. In addition, the coordinator will provide office support for the Director of Development and the Vice President of Seminary Advancement.

Qualified candidates must have 2-3 years of progressive business experience (higher education experience a plus) along with solid administrative skills/experience. Applicants must provide cover letter, resume, and the names and contact information for three references. Materials should be submitted to the Advancement Coordinator at careers@pts.edu.

Pittsburgh Theological Seminary affirms the commitment of the PCUSA to a diverse workplace and equal opportunity. The Seminary also complies with all applicable federal, state, and local laws and executive orders relating to equal opportunity in employment.

