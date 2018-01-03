Bids and Proposals 1-3-18

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

SANITARY AUTHORITY

LEGAL NOTICE

CONTRACT NO. 1688

The Allegheny County Sanitary Authority is soliciting Bids for Contract No. 1688 – Furnish and Deliver Fiberglass Flights for the Primary Sedimentation Tanks. Proposals will be received until 11:00 A.M., Prevailing Time, Thursday, January 18, 2018 at the office of the Authority.

ALCOSAN encourages businesses owned and operated by minorities and women to submit bids on Authority Proposals or to participate as subcontractors or suppliers to the successful

bidders. Successful Bidders are to use minority or women’s businesses to the fullest extent possible.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all Proposals, to waive any informality in any Proposal and to accept any Proposal should it be deemed in the interest of the Authority to do so. Bid Security in the amount of Two Thousand Five Hundred Dollars ($2,500.00) is required.

Documents pertaining to the submission of Bids are available at the office of the Authority, 3300 Preble Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15233. Any questions regarding this contract document should be directed to Benjamin J. Heilman, Contract Supervisor, at

412-734-6204 or email Benjamin.Heilman@alcosan.org

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

SANITARY AUTHORITY

BENJAMIN J. HEILMAN

CONTRACT SUPERVISOR

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals for professional services for the Request For Proposal (RFP) packages below for the David L. Lawrence Convention Center (DLCC) may be delivered to the DLCC, 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15222. No proposals may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of it for a period of sixty (60) days. Proposals shall be plainly marked, “Proposal”, with name of project, name and address of proposer, time and date due.

Package #1

Proposal Package Name: Digital and Static Wayfinding Signage Design

Package Available: December 29, 2017; email Conor McGarvey cmcgarvey@pittsburghcc.com to request RFP

Pre-proposal Meeting: January 5, 2018 at 10:00am at the DLCC

Proposals Due: January 24, 2018 at 5:00pm at DLCC

Proposals may be sent to Conor McGarvey

Packages #2A, #2B and #2C

Proposal Package Names: Open-Ended Consultant Contracts for Structural Engineering; Mechanical/Electrical/ Plumbing (MEP); and General Architecture Services

Packages Available: December 29, 2017; email Ryan Buries rburies@pittsburghcc.com to request RFP

Pre-proposal Meeting: January 10, 2018 at 3:00pm at the DLCC

Proposals Due: January 26, 2018 at 2:00pm at the DLCC

Proposals may be sent to Ryan Buries

Package #3

Proposal Package Name: DLCC- Ballroom-Walkway Connectivity

Package Available: January 5, 2018; email Ryan Buries to request RFP

Pre-proposal Meeting: January 12, 2018 at 10:00am at the office of the Sports & Exhibition Authority, 171 10th St, 2nd Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

Proposals Due: January 26, 2018 at 1:30pm at the DLCC

Proposals may be sent to Ryan Buries

OFFICIAL BID NOTICE

TOWNSHIP OF

UPPER ST. CLAIR

Sealed and separate bids will be received by the Township of Upper St. Clair, 1820 McLaughlin Run Road, Upper St. Clair, PA 15241, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania until 9:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 13, 2018 for the following:

THE UPPER ST. CLAIR TENNIS/GOLF ADMINISTRATION BUILDING

THE UPPER ST. CLAIR

MUNICIPAL ADMINISTRATION BUILDING GENERATOR & FIRE ALARM RENOVATIONS

Please refer to the Township’s website at http://www.twpusc.org for details and requirements.

/s/ Matthew R. Serakowski

Township Manager

OFFICIAL ADVERTISEMENT

THE BOARD OF PUBLIC EDUCATION

of the

SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PITTSBURGH

Sealed proposals shall be deposited at the Administration Building, Room 251, 341 South Bellefield Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15213, on January 23, 2018, until 2:00 P.M., local prevailing time for a Service Contract for the following:

Pgh. Miller, Westwood and Grandview

Replace EM Generator Systems

General and Electrical Primes

Pgh. Colfax K-8

Heating and Ventilation at Pool Area

General, Asbestos, Mechanical and Electrical Primes

Pgh. Sunnyside PreK-8

Unit Ventilator Replacement

Mechanical Prime

Pgh. Chartiers, Spring Garden, Montessori and Crescent Schools

Water Cooler Replacement – Phase 2

Plumbing and Electrical Primes

Pgh. Brashear High School

ADA Toiler Room Renovations – Phase 2

General, Plumbing, Mechanical and Electrical Primes

Pgh. Carrick High School

Various Asphalt and Concrete Repairs

General Prime

Pgh. Dilworth PreK-5

Various Asphalt and Concrete Repairs

General Prime

Pgh. Langley High School

Various Asphalt and Concrete Repairs

General Prime

Pgh. Oliver Citywide Academy

Various Asphalt and Concrete Repairs

General Prime.

Pgh. CAPA 6-12

Basement Water Infiltration

General, Plumbing, Mechanical and Electrical Primes

Pgh. Cupples Stadium

Concrete Bleachers Repair

General Prime

Project Manual and Drawings will be available for purchase on January 2, 2018 at Modern Reproductions (412-488-7700), 127 McKean Street, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15219 between 9:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. The cost of the Project Manual Documents is non-refundable. Project details and dates are described in each project manual.

PORT AUTHORITY OF

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

Electronic Proposals will be received online at the Port Authority of Allegheny County’s Ebusiness website (http://ebusiness.portauthority.org).

Proposals/bid submittals will be due 11:00 AM on January 23, 2018 and will be read at 11:15 AM., the same day, at Port Authority’s Heinz location (345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222-2527), for the following:

Electronic Proposal – Ebusiness website

(http://ebusiness.portauthority.org)

B170639AR Detroit Diesel Engine Parts

B170642AR Cummins Engine Replacement

B171180A Rail Flash Butt Welding

B171181A Non-Destructive Testing of Rail for Internal FLaws

B171182A LRV Axle Replacement Parts

B171183 Desktop Devices

B171284 Portable Radios

B171285 Nimble Hardware nad Support Services

B171286 Telehandler

No bidder may withdraw a submitted Proposal for a period of 75 days after the scheduled time for opening of the sealed bids.

A Pre-Bid Conference will be held on each of the above items at 10:00AM January 10, 2018 at Port Authority’s Heinz location (345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, PA). Attendance at this meeting is not mandatory, but is strongly encouraged. Questions regarding any of the above bids will not be entertained by the Port Authority within 48 hours of the scheduled bid opening.

These contracts may be subject to a financial assistance contract between Port Authority of Allegheny County and the United States Department of Transportation. The Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity laws and regulations.

Contractor is responsible for expenses related to acquiring a performance bond and insurance where applicable. All items are to be FOB delivered unless otherwise specified. Costs for delivery, bond, and insurance shall be included in bidder’s proposal pricing.

Port Authority of Allegheny County hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in regard to any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprise will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

The Board of Port Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The Sports & Exhibition Authority (SEA) and the Stadium Authority (SA) will receive sealed bids for NSG 2017 Garage Repair & Maintenance and WGRSG 2017 Garage Repair & Maintenance (trade packages) as identified below for the North Shore Garage and the West General Robinson Street Garage. The design engineer is O & S Associates, Inc. Inquiries regarding the bidding should be made to the SEA/SA 171 10th Street, Floor 2, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, Attention: Mr. Taylor Blice – E-mail: tblice@pgh-sea.com, Bid Packages may be obtained after December 27, 2017 through Accu-Copy at 724-935-7055.

This Advertisement applies to the following Bid Packages:

SEA Project: North Shore Garage

Bid Package Name: NSG 2017 Garage Repair & Maintenance

Approximate Value: $600,000

SA Project: West General Robinson Street Garage

Bid Package Name: WGRSG 2017 Garage Repair & Maintenance

Approximate Value: $850,000

Non Mandatory Pre-Bid Meeting: 9:00 AM, Tues., January 9, 2018, SEA conference room, 171 10th Street, Floor 2 Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Bids Due: 2:00 PM, Thurs., January 25, 2018, 171 10th Street, Floor 2 Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: