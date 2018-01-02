Keisha Lance Bottoms to be Inaugurated as Atlanta’s 60th Mayor Tuesday

Keisha Lance Bottoms to be Inaugurated as Atlanta’s 60th Mayor Tuesday


The inauguration ceremony and swearing-in for Mayor-Elect Keisha Lance Bottoms, Atlanta City Council President-Elect Felicia Moore and Atlanta City Councilmembers-Elect will be held on Tuesday, January 2 at 1 p.m. in the King International Chapel at Morehouse College.

