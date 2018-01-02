Metro
A new sanctuary’s coming for Bethany Baptist in Homewood


Courier Newsroom, photos by J.L. Martello
THE GROUNDBREAKING has occurred, and now it’s time for the construction of Bethany Baptist Church’s new sanctuary. Among those pictured are Marion Adams, Ricardo Savido, Russell Boston, and Pastor Dr. William Glaze.

BETHANY BAPTIST CHURCH pastor Dr. William Glaze addresses the crowd, at Bethany’s groundbreaking for its new sanctuary, at 7745 Tioga St. in Homewood. The groundbreaking ceremony occurred Dec. 17. (Photos by J.L. Martello)

RUSSELL BOSTON

JOHNETTE WILSON

 

