A Celebration of 40 Years in the Ministry (Debbie’s Lifestyles Photos Dec. 27)

With family, friends and spiritual family by his side, Reverend Stanley C. Dennison celebrated 40 years in the ministry on Nov. 17 at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel at One Bigelow Square. The celebration happened to take place on Pittsburgh’s Light Up Night adding excitement to the evening. Reverend Glenn Grayson, pastor of Wesley Center AME Zion served as the Master of Ceremony.

The program included a duet by Rev. Jackie Dewberry and Rev. Joseph Lewis, reflections and affirmations from Rev. Dennison’s Father in Ministry-Rev. Dr. Kelly, Son in Ministry- Rev. Dr. William McKennith, Colleague in Ministry-Rev. Robert. C. Russell and a Tribute of Love from son and daughter Darius P. and Volencia N. Dennison. Presentations were made by daughter -in-law Anne’ll Dennison, Curtis E. Dennison and Homewood AME First Lady Debra Dennison. Guests enjoyed going down memory lane with the Dennison family.

The years have taken Rev. Dennison from Tuskegee Alabama to Worchester Massachusetts, to North Carolina, St. Thomas, St. Croix and New Jersey. For the past 19 years Rev. Dennison has been the pastor of the Homewood AME Zion Church. He is the Presiding Elder of the Braddock District. Rev. Dennison said in closing that “we ought to live a complete life and he plans to continue to make a difference.”

