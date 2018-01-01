Twitter Is Destroying Steve Harvey’s New Year’s Eve Outfit

Twitter Is Destroying Steve Harvey’s New Year’s Eve Outfit

Hilarious!


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
Steve Harvey is hosting Fox’s New Year’s Eve special and Twitter is not ready for his outfit. He is getting comparisons to everyone from Olivia Pope to Carmen Sandiego. Steve had to have known Twitter was going to roast him for this ensemble. See below:

Pretty damn hilarious and we could all use some laughs to kick off 2018.

Happy New Year!

