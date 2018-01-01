Debbie's Lifestyles
Pennsylvania State Grand Assembly Order of the Golden Circle (Debbie’s Lifestyles Photos Dec. 27)


Debbie Norrell, Courier Lifestyles Editor
SGA QUEEN—Denise Raiford, center, with Pittsburgh Assembly No.6 (Photos by Debbie Norrell)

On Nov. 11, ladies from across the state gathered at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel in Monroeville for the Pennsylvania State Grand Assembly. A part of that weekend was the annual breakfast presented by The Order of the Golden Circle. The breakfast was a tribute to Ladies in Service. The honorees included: PLLR Helen Jenkins-Early, No.5, SGLLAS Maryetta Johnson, No.6, PLLR Fannie J. Thorpe, No.50, PLLR Alice F. Blythe, No.5, PLLR Rev. Dr. Maggie Malloy, No. 30, PLLR Geraldine Robinson-Ervin, No.61 and LL Loretta Hansbrew, No. 62. During this morning event a state queen was selected and one of Pittsburgh’s own, Loyal Lady Denise Raiford No.6, is now wearing the State Grand Assembly crown. The Order of the Golden Circle is an Auxiliary to the United Supreme Council A.A.S.R. of Freemasonry, Prince Hall Affiliation Northern Jurisdiction, U.S.A. Inc.

CONGRATULATIONS AND BEST WISHES—S.G.I.G. George M. Calloway 33 Illustrious Deputy for the Orient of Pennsylvania with LL Denise Raiford- SGA Queen

 

