Committed to Success …EMSDC’s mission continues into the New Year

By all accounts, the Eastern Minority Supplier Development Council reports it has met its commitment to facilitate economic development throughout Pennsylvania, Southern New Jersey and Delaware.

How is this accomplished? By connecting corporations to compatible diverse suppliers and assisting Minority Business Enterprises in developing their businesses to meet corporations’ purchasing needs.

During its annual meeting and year-end reception, members were on hand to celebrate EMSDC’s successes. “This year the Council has been extremely active,” said EMSDC President and CEO Valarie J. Cofield. “It is always my honor to join with our stakeholders, corporate members and MBEs. You are the reason why we do what we do. Our mission is simply to advance opportunities for diverse businesses and connecting them to opportunities in the supply chain.”

A few activities the Council conducted throughout the year to assist in achieving its mission included its partnership with corporations in Western Pennsylvania sponsoring SHARE 2017 in March, the Stellar Awards in April, the Youth Entrepreneur Scholarship Golf Outing in August, the ROAR Conference in September and the Choice Awards in December.

In recognition of its commitment to supplier diversity, national health and wellness, Highmark Health was named “Regional Corporation of the Year” by EMSDC during the Choice Awards. “This prestigious recognition is bestowed upon Highmark Health for its commitment to EMSDC diverse suppliers in its supply chain and for creating substantial business opportunities for certified minority business enterprises,” said Cofield.

