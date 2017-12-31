Lifestyles Report …The last column of the year (Debbie’s final 2017 column, Dec. 27)

Where did the year go? It is almost 2018, can you believe it? It seems like it was only yesterday that we were planning for Y2K. I was planning on writing about cheese in this column; just so you won’t be disappointed here is what I wanted to say in a nutshell.

Please stop buying the cheese slices that are individually wrapped in plastic, the ones that say “cheese food” on the package. Read the ingredients carefully; you are not getting the best cheese product available. Natural cheese is cheese that is presented in the same form as when it was aged. The only thing that will have happened to it is that it may be sliced, shredded or cut into chunks. Processed cheese or cheese food takes natural cheese and processes it to change the texture and characteristics. Other ingredients are often added, like emulsifiers, whey, and colors. The main reason I don’t like cheese food is the taste and slimy feel. I find a much better cheese when I go to the deli counter and order the cheese. The variety is better and so are the contents. That cheese that comes individually wrapped tends to taste like the plastic wrap.

In 2018 I am going to eat a healthier diet and try to work smarter. I have already booked events for the New Pittsburgh Courier into March, so if you want to get on my schedule and you know you are having an event in the first quarter of this year, now is the time to let me know the date and location. Please send me an email with “request for coverage” in the subject line. That attracts my attention and I normally reply right away. As with each year I am looking for new and exciting events to attend, so if you think your event falls into that category please let me know…but do not wait until the week of the event to contact me.

