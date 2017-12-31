Guest Commentary…Why are there attempts to erase Black women’s role in history?

One of my favorite uncles, Uncle Buck, served in World War II with the Red Ball Express. The “Red Ball” was a heroic transportation unit that was Gen. George Patton’s lifeline for crucial supplies during the Third Army’s push against the Nazis in 1944. In 1952, Hollywood made a film about their exploits. But while the Red Ball was a predominantly Black unit, their story was told in a film that used almost all White actors. Had it not been for my Uncle Buck, I may never have known the true history of this heroic, predominantly African American outfit.

American popular culture has a way of erasing or diminishing the presence of African Americans from this country’s history. Perhaps the Red Ball’s story was whitewashed because the true story could not be told without relating how the Black G.I.s suffered under racial segregation and unfair conditions spawned by notions of White supremacy in the U.S. military.

The facts of a nation’s history do not flow like the waters of a serene river. They are churned, and tumble and roil about in conjunction with fiction to create a national myth that becomes the narrative of the dominant culture.

Currently, two historic events are being characterized in a manner that erases the significant contributions of Black women. The #MeToo Movement is being recast in the national narrative to fit into a more comfortable version of U.S. history. A seminal moment within this movement was when White celebrities began to use the hashtag to make people aware of the extent of sexual abuse suffered by women in this country. But this moment came 10 years after the movement was begun by a Black woman, Tarana Burke.

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: