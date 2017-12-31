Carmen de Lavallade, the magnificent dancer, choreographer, actress

(TriceEdneyWire.com)— When hearing that master dancer, choreographer, and actress, Carmen de Lavallade, 86, would be one of the 2017 Kennedy Honors recipients, my first reaction was, “Y’all finally got the message. It’s about time. She should have gotten that honor at least 20 years ago.”

I became aware of the depth of Carmen’s talent while assisting the master choreographer Alvin Ailey in writing his book, Revelations, the Autobiography of Alvin Ailey, in the late 1980s. His deep respect, admiration and love for her is reflected when he said, “Dance, for me, would have been impossible without Carmen de Lavallade…Whatever you want her to dance, she will find a way to do it. Choreographers also love her because she has solid technique and a brilliant, unsurpassable talent for interpreting a ballet.” Other great artists who have marveled at and utilized Carmen’s encompassing talent include Duke Ellington, Geoffrey Holder (her husband), Agnes DeMille, Josephine Baker and Benny Goodman.

For more than 60 years she has exhibited her brilliance on stages throughout the country and the world. To Carmen, dance is about storytelling. She is no fan of the overwhelming focus on technique that has engulfed much of modern dance. Says Carmen, “I am strong in many things. But the perfect feet? No. Perfect legs? No. Perfect turnout? No. I am not the greatest technician. I tended toward dramatic work.”

Her storytelling ability in dance has left dance enthusiasts with precious memories. Master dance, Judith Jamison marvels that “That body is so amazing. It can do anything…Her hand-moving on stage is enough to take your breath away, just a flick of the wrist or moving it slowly. Her nuance is beautiful.”

