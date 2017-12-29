The Courier’s Top Stories of 2017

Many of the top news stories covered in the New Pittsburgh Courier in 2017 involved ongoing issues that—like the homicides in the Black community and the ongoing lead contamination plaguing the city’s water supply—have yet to be resolved.

Some, however, were singular events. And perhaps the biggest of these was the passing of Constance Parker. Parker died July 27 at the age of 74 following a series of strokes. She was vigorously remembered for her tireless dedication to the community as the head of the NAACP Pittsburgh branch.

Said Courier Columnist Louis “Hop” Kendrick: “(Parker) had a sense of commitment that equaled or surpassed any of her predecessors. She would wear me out on the phone because her concern over the plight of her people was so fierce. I remember when she had her first stroke, she was back at the office almost right away. I told her to go home and rest. She said, ‘No I can’t do that.’”

Said B-PEP president Tim Stevens: “Even though she fought really hard to come back the last few years, it was obvious she was having difficulty. But her spirit was strong—she admonished us to keep our commitment to civil rights, and to keep up the fight.”

Said Courier Editor and Publisher Rod Doss: “She was out there. She was on the front lines. She was visible, accessible, and always willing to answer questions or comment on issues affecting African Americans.”

Another singular event the Courier covered made national headlines—the violent Oct. 18 attack of Pittsburgh Public Schools teacher Janice Watkins on the West End Bridge ramp allegedly by the mother of one of her students at Pittsburgh King. The reason? Watkins took the child’s cellphone because she was using it in class.

