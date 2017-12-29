Metro
Home > Metro

Advocating for Black students in PPS for 25 years


Courier Newsroom
4 reads
Leave a comment

WANDA HENDERSON, one of the original members of Advocates for African American Students, honored by state Rep. Jake Wheatley Jr., right, and Mark Brentley Sr. (Photos by Gail Manker)

Celebration held to honor original members of AAAS

Twenty-five years and counting.

Whatever and however long it takes, as long as the betterment of African American students in Pittsburgh Public Schools takes precedence.

On Nov. 9, Advocates for African American Students held a 25th year celebration, honoring the original members of the advocacy group that filed the original complaint to the district, back on Aug. 24, 1992.

That original complaint, which was posted to the organization’s Facebook page, showed the original complainants as Dr. Huberta Jackson-Lowman, Wanda Henderson, Kim Jackson-Morris, and Leroy Hodge. The respondent was the Pittsburgh Public School Board (district), and it was directed to the executive office of the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission.

The Nov. 9 event, held at the Connolly Ballroom at the University of Pittsburgh, also recognized the efforts of those who have greatly contributed to the group’s mission; Tamanika Howze, Dr. Barbara Sizemore, Bill Lowman, Mark Brentley, Ron Suber, Dr. Louis Venson, Dr. Marilyn Barnett, Carl Redwood Jr., Ron Lawrence, Lester Cain, Lois Cain, Khalid Raheem, Dr. Tony Mitchell, Calvin Clinton, Valerie McDonald Roberts, Linda Bryant, Andre Perry, Dr. Regina Holley, Stephanie Patterson, Lydia Orta, Estrella Brooks, Zinna Williams, Homer Floyd and Michael Hardiman, among others.

 

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter  https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

17 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Advocating for Black students in PPS for 25 years

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular