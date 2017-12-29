Advocating for Black students in PPS for 25 years

Celebration held to honor original members of AAAS

Twenty-five years and counting.

Whatever and however long it takes, as long as the betterment of African American students in Pittsburgh Public Schools takes precedence.

On Nov. 9, Advocates for African American Students held a 25th year celebration, honoring the original members of the advocacy group that filed the original complaint to the district, back on Aug. 24, 1992.

That original complaint, which was posted to the organization’s Facebook page, showed the original complainants as Dr. Huberta Jackson-Lowman, Wanda Henderson, Kim Jackson-Morris, and Leroy Hodge. The respondent was the Pittsburgh Public School Board (district), and it was directed to the executive office of the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission.

The Nov. 9 event, held at the Connolly Ballroom at the University of Pittsburgh, also recognized the efforts of those who have greatly contributed to the group’s mission; Tamanika Howze, Dr. Barbara Sizemore, Bill Lowman, Mark Brentley, Ron Suber, Dr. Louis Venson, Dr. Marilyn Barnett, Carl Redwood Jr., Ron Lawrence, Lester Cain, Lois Cain, Khalid Raheem, Dr. Tony Mitchell, Calvin Clinton, Valerie McDonald Roberts, Linda Bryant, Andre Perry, Dr. Regina Holley, Stephanie Patterson, Lydia Orta, Estrella Brooks, Zinna Williams, Homer Floyd and Michael Hardiman, among others.

