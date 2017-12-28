PPS board votes to ban non-violent suspensions in grades K-2

But Udin’s proposal to extend to K-5 rejected

Pittsburgh Public Schools’ board of directors recently voted 7-2 to ban suspensions for grades K-2 for all non-violent and minor offenses, beginning with the 2018 school year.

But for board member Kevin Carter, who voted in the affirmative, it still felt like a loss.

“I think that if we were serious about eliminating the true disparity, the numbers speak for themselves. We have a lot less students in K-2 getting suspended for non-violent offenses…grades 3-5 is where we see the majority of the suspensions happen, and those kids are also so very young,” Carter told the New Pittsburgh Courier in an exclusive interview after the Dec. 20 board vote. “We could have ended the discussion here.”

That discussion is Carter’s support for an amendment to the policy that new board member Sala Udin introduced prior to the vote on banning suspensions for non-violent, minor offenses in grades K-2. Udin moved to increase the ban on suspensions for non-violent and minor offenses up to and including the fifth grade.

“I don’t believe there is much difference in non-violent behavior among children in the second grade or the fourth grade or the fifth grade. I believe the non-violent disruptions are probably the same and require similar responses,” Udin said.

In a district that’s just over 50 percent Black students, Black students account for a much higher percentage of suspensions district-wide. Anthony Hamlet, Ed.D, now in his second year as superintendent, acknowledged the district’s high suspension rate, and has worked to decrease the overall number of out-of-school suspensions, particularly for non-violent offenses. Dr. Hamlet told the board during the Dec. 20 meeting that there had been only seven school days missed from students in K-2 due to out-of-school suspensions this school year. In recent years, students had been suspended at much higher rates; not just in grades K-2, but in all grades. Dr. Hamlet said it’s a priority for those non-violent out-of-school suspensions—and all suspensions in all grades—to decrease.

