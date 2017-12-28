New Pittsburgh Courier’s Business Calendar (Dec 27-Jan. 2)

State Trooper Applications

ONGOING through DEC. 31—The Pennsylvania State Police are asking interested women and minorities to join those applying for the next cadet class of state troopers. To be eligible for written examinations scheduled for February 2017, interested parties must submit their applications by December 31, 2016.To view a complete list of prerequisites, to contact a recruiter, or to submit an application, visit http://www.PATrooper.com. Cadets earn $1200 bi-weekly during training. The starting salary for a new trooper is $58,962 per year along with excellent health care benefits.

Early Registration

DEC. 31—Deadline for early registration for INPEX, the region’s largest invention showcase, JUNE 13-15 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. Those registering by the deadline will be eligible to win up to three free nights at the Drury Hotel adjacent to the convention center during the expo. For more information, contact Rachel Rushlander at rrushlander@inpex.com or call 888-544-6739 ext. 4124

Open House

JAN. 11—The Chatham Women’s Business Center will hold an open house, 5:30 to 7 p.m., at the James Laughlin Music Hall on the Chatham University Shadyside Campus. Meet staff, facilitators, and past participants while learning about all of our services for women business owners and women in business. The Center has programs for women in all stages of business development, from membership to business development classes, small business workshops, women’s leadership breakfasts, and our online community for our members.

