Legal Notices 12-27-17

Citation by Publication

The State of Texas

TO: DWAYNE GREEN aka DUANE GREEN

To unknown heirs of EVERLYN REESE, Deceased

Cause No. C-1-PB-16-002005, in Probate Court Number 1, Travis County, Texas. JULIUS IVORY filed an Amended Application for Probate of Will as Muniment of Title more than Four Years after Decedent’s Death in in the above-numbered and entitled estate on October 24, 2016, Applicant prays that citation be issued as required by law to all persons interested in this estate, that the Will be admitted to probate as a Muniment of Title more than four years after decedent’s death and without administration thereon, that the Court waive the requirement of filing an affidavit pursuant to Section 257.103 of the Texas Estate Code, and that the Court enter all other orders as it may deem proper.

All unknown heirs and any other persons interested in this estate are cited to appear before this Court by tiling a written contest or answer to this application if they want to do so. The Court may act on this application at any time at the Travis County Courthouse, 1000 Guadalupe St., Room 217, Austin, Texas 78701, on or after 10:00 a.m. on the first Monday after the expiration often days from the publication date of this citation. Therefore, to ensure consideration, any contest, answer, or other response must be filed with the Travis County Clerk in cause number C-1-PB-16-002005, styled EVERLYN REESE on or before the above-noted date and time.

If this citation is not served within 90 days after it is issued, it must be returned unserved.

Given under my hand and seal on November 30, 2017,

Dana DeBeauvoir

County Clerk, Travis County, Texas

P.O. Box 149325,

Austin, Texas 78714-9325

By Deputy: O. Ruiz

