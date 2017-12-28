Helping Steelers fans get their ‘Game Face’ on

Tiffanee Heywood started painting faces at age 15, at Three Rivers Stadium

Outside of Heinz Field prior to Steelers home games, the lines are long for the tickets, the food, and of course, the Game Faces. Think about it…what better way to cheer on the Lords of the NFL’s Super Bowl Rings, the Steelers, than to paint your face with the famous Black and Gold?

Tiffanee Heywood is the woman that makes Steelers fans’ dreams come true. A little black here, a little gold there, the famous logo, maybe a touch-up on the nose, and the hand mirror to seal the deal.

Heywood told the Courier she’s been painting Steeler fans’ faces since she was 15 years old, back when Three Rivers Stadium towered over the Pittsburgh skyline. Twenty-one years later, Heywood is the longest painter at the stadium—Heinz Field, of course.

Eric Jones and Kionna Gray came all the way from Memphis to catch the Dec. 17 home game against the New England Patriots. It was his first visit to Heinz Field to watch his favorite NFL team.

“It’s just like coming home,” he said of the experience. And that experience included some pre-game paint on the face from Heywood, placing the icing on this sports fan’s cake.

