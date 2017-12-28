Heartbreaking: Erica Garner Is ‘Brain Dead’ Days After Massive Heart Attack, Family Says

Tragedy has hit for Erica Garner’s family again. The beloved 27-year-old activist daughter of Eric Garner has been declared brain dead after having suffered a recent heart attack Saturday night, the New York Daily News reported Thursday morning.

“She’s not gone, she’s brain dead,” Garner’s heartbroken mother Esaw Snipes explained. “Physically she is still with us.”

Doctors had called family members to Woodhull Hospital in Brooklyn, New York early Thursday to say their final goodbyes to Garner, a courageous mother and critic of police violence in recent years after her father’s 2014 chokehold death at the hands of New York City police officers. Garner went into cardiac arrest before being placed in a medically induced coma. The heart attack caused her to suffer major brain damage, according to the activist’s Twitter account that was being updated by an associate. She remained on life support Thursday morning, her mother said.

As of now there are no updates on Erica's condition. She is still in a medically induced coma. Doctors will continue to monitor her over the next few days. We appreciate your individual and collective prayers. You can hold off on monetary donations at the moment. — officialERICA GARNER (@es_snipes) December 27, 2017

Update: Cat scan shows Erica suffered major brain damage from a lack of oxygen while in cardiac arrest. Please continue to pray hard for Erica and pray for her family and kids just as much. — officialERICA GARNER (@es_snipes) December 28, 2017

Loved ones had sent up prayers and well wishes for Garner, who appeared in a campaign commercial for Sen. Bernie Sanders during his run for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination, ABC News reported. Sanders praised Garner for her passion and activism on Twitter recently.

My thoughts are with Erica Garner, her family and friends in hoping that she has a full recovery and rejoins the struggle for justice as soon as possible. I have had the privilege of joining with her at a number of events and was deeply impressed with her courage and insights. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) December 26, 2017

Garner’s family was grateful for all the love. “The Garner/Snipes family wants to thank you all for your prayers and support,” a tweet from Garner’s official Twitter account read Monday. “Thank you all for your continued support for Erica,” another tweet read.

The family recently had to deal with a false tweet from Jumanne Williams, a New York City council member who claimed early Thursday morning that Garner had died, according to the New York Daily News. “As we sent prayers up…so sorry to hear the news. RIP @es_snipes. That family still needs us #Garner,” Williams said in a tweet that has since been deleted.

An immediate reply was issued by Garner’s official Twitter account that condemned Wiliams’ message as false. The account’s operator also said that Williams didn’t obtain any information or confirmation of Garner’s death from them. As of Thursday morning, the family was left reeling from the sad and devastating news about Garner.

