Employment Opportunities 12-27-17

FIRE DEPARTMENT

CIVIL SERVICE EXAMINATION

ANNOUNCEMENT

APPLICATIONS ARE NOW BEING ACCEPTED FOR THE POSITION OF FIREFIGHTER FOR THE

ALTOONA FIRE DEPARTMENT

Applications for Firefighter for the City of Altoona can be obtained from the Human Resources Office in City Hall, 1301 – 12th Street, Suite 301, Altoona, PA, between 8:30 A.M. and 4:30 P.M., Monday through Friday, beginning Monday, December 18, 2017. COMPLETED APPLICATIONS MUST BE RECEIVED IN THE HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICE NO LATER THAN NOON ON WEDNESDAY, January 17, 2018. All previous applications and eligibility lists are void. Individuals on the previous eligibility list must reapply to be considered for employment.

REQUIREMENTS:

Must pass a Physical Agility Test to be held in Altoona on Saturday and Sunday, January 27th and 28th, 2018 at 8:00 A.M.

Must pass a written Civil Service Test to be held in Altoona on Saturday, February 3rd, 2018, at 9:00 A.M., with a score of 70% or better.

Must become a resident of the City of Altoona within six (6) months of date of employment and must remain a resident of the City during the tenure of employment.

•Must be at least 18 years of age at time of application.

•Must have a valid Pennsylvania driver’s license.

•Must be a high school graduate or possess a GED equivalent.

•Must be of high moral character and free of any felony or misdemeanor convictions.

Applications must be accompanied by a $25.00 check or money order made payable to “The City of Altoona” and must include a legible copy of valid driver’s license; birth certificate or other appropriate proof of age; proof of U.S. citizenship or naturalization; high school diploma or GED certificate; and DD-214 showing proof of honorable discharge if veteran’s preference is requested. Veteran’s preference will be given if a passing score of 70% or better is achieved on the Civil Service Test.

The City of Altoona is an Equal Opportunity Employer

Contract Specialist – Bus & Rail

Port Authority is seeking a Contract Specialist – Bus & Rail to be responsible for procurement contract administration on assigned Request for Bid (RFB) and Request for Quote (RFQ). To facilitate the Request for Bid (RFB) solicitation process for securing agreements; prepare and oversee the Request for Quote (RFQ) process; provide contract administration for assigned contracts; and to facilitate the processing of contract material requiring laboratory and field tests. To provide support to the Manager of Contract Administration.

Job requirements include:

•High School Diploma or GED.

•Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration or related field from an accredited school. Contract Administration and/or Buyer experience within a contracting environment may be substituted for the education on a year-for-year basis.

•Minimum of five (5) years contract administration experience and/or buyer experience within a contracting environment procuring capital or non-capital contracts and supplies including preparing bid documents, administering awards, contracts and preparing requisitions.

•Demonstrated ability in the use of Windows, Microsoft Excel and Word.

•Professional and effective communication skills.

•Strong organizational and people skills, multi-tasking capabilities, detail oriented with good math skills, and the ability to work with minimum supervision.

Preferred attributes:

•BA/BS Degree in contract management or procurement field from an accredited school.

•Electronic procurement experience in PeopleSoft / Oracle.

•Contract management or related certification.

•Valid PA driver’s license.

•PeopleSoft experience.

We offer a comprehensive compensation and benefits package. Interested candidates should forward a cover letter (with salary requirements) and resume to:

Inez Colon

Employment Department

345 Sixth Avenue, 3rd Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527

IColon@portauthority.org

EOE

Licensed Outpatient

D & A Therapist

POWER is seeking a Licensed Outpatient D & A Therapist. Conducts comprehensive assessments, and other initial diagnostic interviews and strategies; drives strength-based treatment planning that reflect client’s goals and objectives. Reviews and updates Treatment Plans as required. Provides individual and group therapy. LPC or LCSW licensure required. Commercial insurance credentials preferred. Resumes: info@power-recovery.com EOE, Best Place to Work

Contract Specialist – Professional Services

Port Authority is seeking a Contract Specialist – Professional Services to actively participate in the development of Requests for Proposals (RFP), implementation of the acquisition process to secure professional service agreements and providing contract administration support for such agreements, coordinates the development of procurement policies and procedures for professional service agreements; develops other assigned agreements as assigned; and to provide support to other Purchasing Personnel.

Job requirements include:

•Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration or related field from an accredited school. Contract Administration experience may be substituted for the education on a year-for-year basis.

•Minimum of five (5 years) contract administration experience procuring capital and non-capital contracts including preparing request for proposals, bid documents, administering awards, contracts and preparing requisitions.

•Demonstrated ability in the use of Windows, Microsoft Excel and Word.

•Experience utilizing a Purchasing/Inventory software system with regard to purchase orders and bid processes

•Professional and effective communication skills.

•Strong organizational and people skills, multi-tasking capacities, detail oriented with good math skills, and the ability to work with minimum supervision.

Preferred attributes:

•BA/BS degree in contract management or procurement field from an accredited school.

•Contract management or related certification.

•Electronic procurement experience in PeopleSoft / Oracle.

•Valid PA driver’s license.

We offer a comprehensive compensation and benefits package. Interested candidates should forward a cover letter (with salary requirements) and resume to:

Inez Colon

Employment Department

345 Sixth Avenue, 3rd Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527

IColon@portauthority.org

EOE

