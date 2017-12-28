Bids and Proposals 12-27-17

ALLEGHENY COUNTY SANITARY AUTHORITY

LEGAL NOTICE

CONTRACT NO. 1686

The Allegheny County Sanitary Authority is soliciting Bids for Contract No. 1686, Furnishing and Delivering Sodium Hypochlorite. Proposals will be received until 11:00 A.M., Prevailing Time, Thursday, January 11, 2018 at the office of the Authority.

ALCOSAN encourages businesses owned and operated by minorities and women to submit bids on Authority Proposals or to participate as subcontractors or suppliers to the successful bidders. Successful Bidders are to use minority or women’s businesses to the fullest extent possible.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all Proposals, to waive any informality in any Proposal and to accept any Proposal should it be deemed in the interest of the Authority to do so. Bid Security in the Amount of One Thousand Dollars ($1,000.00) is required.

Documents pertaining to the submission of Bids are available at the office of the Authority, 3300 Preble Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15233. Any questions regarding this contract document should be directed to Benjamin J. Heilman, Contract Supervisor, at (412) 734-6204 or Benjamin.Heilman@Alcosan.org

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

SANITARY AUTHORITY

Benjamin J. Heilman

Contract Supervisor

LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

Contract No. ACHA-1585, DWELLING UNIT CLEANING SERVICES

The Allegheny County Housing Authority is requesting proposals from qualified firms to provide painting services for ACHA’s vacant and occupied units.

Request for Proposals and Contract Documents are on file and may be obtained at no charge from the Allegheny County Housing Authority, 625 Stanwix Street, 12th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or by contacting Guy Phillips @ gphillips@achsng.com, 412-402-2435.

A pre-proposal conference will be held in the Authority’s Boardroom on Friday, January 19, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. Proposals are due no later than 10:00 a.m., Thursday, February 8, 2018 at the Allegheny County Housing Authority Board Room.

The Authority encourages responses from §3 business concerns, small firms, minority firms and firms that have not previously performed work for the ACHA. The Allegheny County Housing Authority reserves the right to reject any and all submissions.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY HOUSING AUTHORITY

Frank Aggazio, Executive Director

INVITATION FOR BIDS:

The Allegheny County Housing Authority (ACHA) is requesting bids from qualified contractors for ROOFTOP MAKE-UP AIR UNIT REPLACEMENT. The Allegheny County Housing Authority encourages responses from small, minority, and women owned firms, as well as firms that have not previously performed work for the ACHA.

LOCATION: Wilmerding Apartments, 314 Commerce Street Wilmerding, PA 15148

CONTRACT: #ACHA-1586

DOCUMENTS: Bid and Contract Documents will be on file after Tuesday/January 9, 2018 on the Pittsburgh Builder’s Exchange, or the McGraw-Hill websites, and may be obtained at the Allegheny County Housing Authority, 625 Stanwix Street, 12th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA, 15222, or by contacting the ACHA at 412-402-2464 or email ajamrom@achsng.com.

FEE: A non-refundable fee is required for each set of Contract Documents (certified check or money order only) $75 or no charge for emailed documents.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE: Wednesday/January 10, 2018, at 10:00AM on site at the Wilmerding Apartments Community Room, 314 Commerce Street Wilmerding, PA 15148

BIDS DUE: 2:00 PM local time on Tuesday January 16, 2018 at the Allegheny County Housing Authority Board Room 625 Stanwix Street 12th Floor Pittsburgh, PA 15222 at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.

Frank Aggazio

Executive Director

Allegheny County Housing Authority

ALLEGHENY COUNTY SANITARY AUTHORITY

LEGAL NOTICE

CONTRACT NO. 1687

The Allegheny County Sanitary Authority is soliciting Bids for CONTRACT NO. 1687 FURNISHING AND DELIVERING CAUSTIC SODA FOR DEMINERALIZATION UNIT REGENERATION. Bids will be received until 11:00 A.M., Prevailing Time, Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at the office of the Authority, 3300 Preble Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15233. The Bids will then be publicly opened and read.

ALCOSAN encourages businesses owned and operated by minorities and women to submit bids on Authority Proposals or to participate as subcontractors or suppliers to the successful bidders. Successful Bidders are to use minority or women’s businesses to the fullest extent possible.

Documents pertaining to the submission of Bids are available at the Engineering office of the Authority, 3300 Preble Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15233. Bid Security shall be furnished by providing with the Bid a Certified Check or Bid Bond in the amount of $2,500.00. The Successful Bidder shall be required to furnish a Performance Bond in the amount of $50,000.00.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all Bids, to waive any informality in any Bid and to accept any Bid should it be deemed in the interest of the Authority to do so.

Any questions regarding the Contract Documents should be directed to Benjamin J. Heilman, Contract Supervisor, at (412) 734-6204 or Benjamin.Heilman@alcosan.org

ALLEGHENY COUNTY SANITARY AUTHORITY

Benjamin J. Heilman

Contract Supervisor

PORT AUTHORITY OF ALLEGHENY COUNTY

Electronic Proposals will be received online at the Port Authority of Allegheny County’s Ebusiness website (http://ebusiness.portauthority.org).

Proposals/bid submittals will be due 11:00 AM on January 23, 2018 and will be read at 11:15 AM., the same day, at Port Authority’s Heinz location (345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222-2527), for the following:

Electronic Proposal – Ebusiness website (http://ebusiness.portauthority.org)

B170639AR Detroit Diesel Engine Parts

B170642AR Cummins Engine Replacement

B171180A Rail Flash Butt Welding

B171181A Non-Destructive Testing of Rail for Internal FLaws

B171182A LRV Axle Replacement Parts

B171183 Desktop Devices

B171284 Portable Radios

B171285 Nimble Hardware nad Support Services

B171286 Telehandler

No bidder may withdraw a submitted Proposal for a period of 75 days after the scheduled time for opening of the sealed bids.

A Pre-Bid Conference will be held on each of the above items at 10:00AM January 10, 2018 at Port Authority’s Heinz location (345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, PA). Attendance at this meeting is not mandatory, but is strongly encouraged. Questions regarding any of the above bids will not be entertained by the Port Authority within 48 hours of the scheduled bid opening.

These contracts may be subject to a financial assistance contract between Port Authority of Allegheny County and the United States Department of Transportation. The Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity laws and regulations.

Contractor is responsible for expenses related to acquiring a performance bond and insurance where applicable. All items are to be FOB delivered unless otherwise specified. Costs for delivery, bond, and insurance shall be included in bidder’s proposal pricing.

Port Authority of Allegheny County hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in regard to any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprise will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

The Board of Port Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: