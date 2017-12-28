Atlanta News Icon Amanda Davis Dies

Longtime Atlanta news anchor Amanda Davis died Monday following a massive spontaneous stroke while traveling through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Davis was on her way to her stepfather’s funeral.

Posts of prayers for her quickly turned to a flood of shocked condolences and tributes from fans and colleagues on social media when the news broke as Davis was for many “the face of the news since their childhood.”

The Clark-Atlanta University graduate and Emmy-winning journalist joined CBS46 as a morning anchor in January. She spent 26 years at WAGA-TV, currently a Fox affiliate.

Real Times Media sends our thoughts and prayers to Davis’ family and CBS46 colleagues.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: