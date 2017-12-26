Entertainment
T.I. helps mothers with last-minute Christmas shopping  


The Associated Press
In this Sept. 17, 2016 file photo, T.I. performs during the BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Rapper T.I. spent Christmas Eve spreading holiday cheer among some single mothers, helping them with their last-minute shopping for gifts.

In a video T.I. posted on social media, the Grammy-winning artist entered an Atlanta-area Target on Sunday and called for all single mothers present to follow him. He strolled through the store alongside several mothers, went to the cash register with them and then paid for their Christmas presents.

T.I. says he spent $20,000 within a 30-minute stretch. He had to leave after that because of a flight.

