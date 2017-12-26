City Council approves realty tax hike to fund affordable housing

After more than a year of wrangling, sniping, and meetings, Pittsburgh Council has voted to increase the city’s realty transfer tax to help finance its Housing Opportunity Fund, which would be used to maintain, build and rehabilitate housing stock for low-income residents.

The final 7-2 vote came after Councilwoman Teresa Kail-Smith, who was unable to attend due to illness, won concessions to have smaller increases, to have the taxes sunset in 10 years, to have regular review of the effects of higher taxes, and to include grass-cutting help for qualifying residents, including seniors and veterans in need.

As amended, the tax will increase to 1.5 percent on Feb. 1, 2018 and to 2 percent on Jan. 1, 2020. The monies are expected to raise $10 million annually to assist in increasing the city’s stock of affordable housing, which the Affordable Housing Task Force reported is 17,000 units shy of what is needed. However, the smaller increase, a half percent less than originally opposed, is projected to only raise about $6 million initially. Realty transfer taxes are based on a property’s sale price. It’s paid at the time of purchase, and is usually split between the buyer and seller.

In addition to preserving and building housing units, the funds may also be used to help low-income homeowners deal with property tax increases caused by gentrification. It may also help with relocation expenses due to eviction.

Some money funds may help first-time homebuyers with closing costs—including the transfer tax. The amended bill also calls for a grant worth 2.5 percent of a home’s sale price to be available to eligible purchasers.

The monies raised for the housing initiative will go into the city’s general fund and then be reallocated to the housing fund.

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: