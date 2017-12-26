Adrienne Young will continue to lead ‘Tree of Hope’

Board convinced her to keep fighting

By the end of the evening of Dec. 15, it was all over for Adrienne Young as leader of Tree of Hope.

The organization she helped start with other mothers who had lost their sons to gun violence, the organization that helps Pittsburgh-area mothers and their families who have suffered deaths to loved ones—Young thought it really wasn’t making a difference.

Young lost her son 23 years ago today, Dec. 20 Share

“Yes, you do make a difference in the families that have lost loved ones, but what about stopping the losses in the first place? That’s what I want to see, and I just couldn’t see where we were making a big difference,” Young told the New Pittsburgh Courier in an exclusive interview, Dec. 19.

Thus, the 362 kids that were provided dinner, the gifts that were presented, the annual Tree of Hope Christmas event held at Eastminster Presbyterian Church in East Liberty, Dec. 15, might have been the last event.

“I just felt it was time, there was just so much sadness,” Young said. Sadness about what Young said seems to be an increase of violence, with the victims getting younger. “We have so many unsolved murders it makes no sense,” Young said. “The murderers continue to live among us because we won’t talk.”

But the Tree of Hope Board spoke up about someone of importance to them—Adrienne Young. On Dec. 16, the morning after the dinner and toy drive, they told her she couldn’t give up, she couldn’t give the organization up, it’s done too much good, it’s made too much of a positive impact, whether Young believes it or not.

