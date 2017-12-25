Trump Official Receives Horse Manure ‘From The American People’ For Christmas

It’s not the gift, but the thought that matters, right? Well, in the case of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, the gift and the thought are equally important. He received a gift of horse manure for Christmas.

It was chaos at Mnuchin’s Bel-Air home on Saturday. NBC reports there was a suspicious package left with a next-door neighbor, which was addressed to Steven Munchin. It was reportedly a large box in Christmas wrapping. The LAPD were called, opened the package and discovered horse manure with a card making a reference to Mnuchin and President Donald Trump. NBC reported, “The card did not contain a threat, but there was some kind of negative reference to Trump’s $1.5 trillion tax overhaul.”

The card was signed “from the American people.” Well, you get what you give. Mnuchin and Trump gave the American people a sh**ty tax deal and Mnuchin got some manure in return.

