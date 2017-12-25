Metro
ED GAINEY’S 5TH ANNUAL HOLIDAY PARTY – no better feeling than giving back


Courier Newsroom, photos by Tationna Smalley
Homewood Coliseum — Dec. 14, 2017

Photos by Courier photographer Tationna Smalley

COUNCILMAN Corey O’Connor, Third Ward Democratic Chairman Fred Wilburn, state Rep. Ed Gainey, and James “Fife” Myers.

SANTA CLAUS, aka Douglas Williams, with adult Patrick Blankenship and his relatives.

KICKIN’ IT—Urshala Banner, top left, Britney Kenney, top middle, and Lashae Kenney, top right, with little ones Taj, Za’Kele, and Minx.

PARTYIN’—Adults Marie Clarke and Ashley Clarke, with little ones Le-Juan, Grayson, Amari and Alonna.

 

Continue reading ED GAINEY'S 5TH ANNUAL HOLIDAY PARTY – no better feeling than giving back

