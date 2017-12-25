Metro
At Narrow Way Ministries, it's all about the kids


Courier Newsroom, photos by J.L. Martello
THE CHRISTMAS PARTY at Narrow Way International Ministries COGIC had all the youth talkin’… the gifts were plentiful, and so were the smiles. The event, at 615 Taft Ave. in Mt. Oliver, was held Dec. 17. Courier Photographer J.L. Martello captured the event in pictures. For more pictures, see Page B9.

PASTOR GARY BROCK

ASHLEY FORD, 10, loves all the gifts she received…To see more pics from this event, see Page B9.

DANCERS FROM K-THEATRE DANCE COMPLEX

ASHLEY TAYLOR, KONTARA MORPHIS, LYTIA BROCK

 

