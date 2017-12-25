A Night in the Emerald City (Debbie’s Lifestyles Photos Dec. 20)

MEMBERS OF FUNDRAISING COMMITTEE—Evelyn McMullen-Stephens, Tricia Mayo and Carla Adams
Ladies dressed in green from head to toe and some even wore green lipstick for the Fall Fantasy: A Night In the Emerald City on Nov. 4 at the St. John’s Cathedral Center in Munhall. The Fall Fantasy is an annual popular event sponsored by Alpha Alpha Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and the Ivy Charitable Endowment.
EVENT CO-CHAIRS—Crystal McCormick and Kelly McCormick
MEMBERS OF FUNDRAISING COMMITTEE—Brenda Hall, Erica Sharkey, Rachel Riley-Lavelle and Alma Lucas
HANDSOME COUPLE—Micah Wilkerson and Tyler Nicole Pannell (Photos by Debbie Norrell)
READY FOR THE EMERALD CITY—Angela Stubbs
FAMILY—Terri White, Tia Williams and Jackie Brooks
This year the Fall Fantasy was sold out. Event chairs Crystal McCormick and Kelly McCormick said more than 370 attended the cabaret-style event and more than $10,000 was raised for programs that focus on education, family, health, environmental and global impact.