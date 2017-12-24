UK Royal Wears A Blackface Brooch To Meet Meghan Markle And Gives The Worst Apology Ever

Meghan Markle is about join the royal family as Prince Harry‘s wife, but some people in the fam might need some cultural competency training, especially Princess Michael of Kent. Yeah, we don’t know who she is either, but her government name is Baroness Marie-Christine von Reibnitz and she is married to the Queen’s first cousin.
For a lunch at Buckingham Palace, where Princess Michael of Kent was reportedly going to meet Meghan Markle for the first time, she wore a blackamoor-style brooch on her coat. Blackamoor art depicts African people as exoticized figures and is considered offensive. NYU describes blackamoor art as “Gaudy by nature, and uncomfortably dated — a bit like the American lawn jockey, or Aunt Jemima doll.” Blackamoor is basically the blackface of European art. See Princess Michael of Kent wearing the brooch below.
Princess Michael has said she is 'very sorry and distressed' for wearing a 'racially insensitive' brooch to the Queen's Christmas lunch. A spokesperson for the Queen's cousin-in-law, said she was 'very sorry' after wearing the controversial Blackamoor brooch at the royal gathering on December 20. The annual lunch was attended by Meghan Markle (mother is Black, father is Caucasian) shortly after her engagement to Prince Harry was announced. Meghan joined 50 other royals (poor thing).. =========================================================== History: Blackamoor figures are sculptures and other depictions of figures, usually African males but sometimes other non-European races, used in European art in the Early Modern period. They occur in various media, often holding a tray or some other container, which was available for practical use. They occur in jewelry, armorial designs and decorative art. They often represent a conceit depicting a symbolic servant. In modern times the blackamoor is considered to have racist connotations, with its association to colonialism and slavery. ============================================================ A 'distressed' Princess Michael also claims the brooch was a gift and that she has worn it on previous ocassions. A spokesperson said 'she won't wear it again'. 😂😩🙈 Princess Michael of Kent, it had to be you. No surprise there, the woman has got form. Welcome to the family Meghan. Best of luck yeh.👍🏾
According to CNN.com, Princess Michael of Kent has apologized via her rep on Friday, “The brooch was a gift and had been worn many times before. Princess Michael is very sorry and distressed that it has caused offense.” What an awful apology. “I’ve worn my racist ornaments before!” Many people aren’t happy with her, including former royal chef Darren McGrady:
She is also getting a rightful dragging on Twitter:
And for anyone who thinks the brooch isn’t a European version of blackface, read the clap back here:
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are scheduled to marry on May 19, 2018. Message to everyone in the royal family: No blackface or blackamoor brooches at the wedding of the mixed-race princess.
