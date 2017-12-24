Pasadena Police Have No Answers For Violent Arrest

The attorney for Christopher Ballew filed a claim for damages against Pasadena, California after a routine traffic stop escalated into a violent encounter in which the cops broke Ballew’s leg, Fox 11 reported. This legal action comes after the police department released a dashcam video that was supposed to show some sort of justification for the beating. However, civil rights groups said they see excessive force on the police video, and city officials have launched a probe.

“The violent beating of Christopher Ballew by Pasadena police officers is yet another example of how law enforcement in precincts across the country over-aggressively police youth of color. The officers used unlawful and excessive force prohibited by the Constitution and state law, breaking Ballew’s leg when he posed no threat to them or anyone else,” stated Mohammad Tajsar, staff attorney with ACLU SoCal.

The violent beating of Christopher Ballew by #Pasadena police officers is yet another example of how law enforcement in precincts across the country over-aggressively police youth of color. pic.twitter.com/xoFuzbaAUQ — ACLU SoCal (@ACLU_SoCal) December 20, 2017

Ballew, 21, said at a press conference on Wednesday he tried his best “to comply with every command that was given” by the officers.” A bystander recorded a video of part of the arrest, which went viral on social media. The cops booked him on suspicion of assaulting an officer, but the prosecutors have decline to charge him.

An Altadena man arrested by Pasadena Police is suing for excessive use of force – Christopher Ballew (center), says he was unfairly stopped and beaten by Pasadena police officers on November 9th, 2017. His family joined him at a press conference to an… https://t.co/Bu3oKLmBDS — Crescent Communications (@crescentcomms) December 21, 2017

After the local media got hold of the video and began asking questions, the police released its own raw video that showed the entire confrontation. It was to rebut Ballew’s claims of excessive force but failed. Civil rights groups are demanding justice from a department that has a history of using excessive force against Black men. Meanwhile, a spokesman for the city said an internal review of possible excessive force is underway.

Pasadena police seen breaking Christopher Ballew's leg and slamming his head into the pavement in newly released arrest video. He was stopped for not having a front license plate and for having tinted windows. #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/L91fd84qB6 — Black Lives Matter (@usblm) December 17, 2017

We need justice for Christopher Ballew! #ChristopherBallew — Scotty (@Based_Zeus) December 17, 2017

The last time the police department was in the national spotlight was over the death of Reginald Thomas, who suffered from bipolar disorder.

