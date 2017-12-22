Wow! Black Psych Student Aces Exam While In Labor For Nearly 15 Hours

A Black psychology student aced her final college exam while under some crazy extreme conditions: she was getting ready to have a baby.

Nayzia Thomas, a 19-year-old psychology major at Johnson County Community College in Overland Park, Kansas, put new meaning in the word “labor” recently. When her water broke on December 11, she had a long wait before her baby son arrived into the world. To kill time, she pulled out her laptop and started typing away on her research paper during the labor that lasted nearly 15 hours, ABC News reported.

“My mom took this pic & it’s the perfect explanation of my life,” she captioned a hospital room photo of herself completing her final test that was posted to Twitter. “yes i’m about to have a baby, but final [season] ain’t over yet.” The photo has more than 134,000 likes and 28,000 retweets.

my mom took this pic & it's the perfect explanation of my life. yes i'm about to have a baby, but final SZN ain't over yet 🤓📚 pic.twitter.com/7LyrDBE9iN — nayzia' (@naydxll) December 12, 2017

Thomas, a Kansas City, Missouri native, had stayed in school until she reached 39 weeks in her pregnancy, Yahoo Lifestyle reported, but went into premature labor.

“It wasn’t due until the end of the week, finals week is Dec. 11 to [Dec. 15], but my goal was to try to have everything done before,” Thomas told Yahoo. “[I thought] ‘before all this gets crazy let me hurry up and finish this final.’”

After Thomas finished her test, there was still more waiting to do. “After my exam was finished we kind of just walked around the hospital, did pain management, and tried to just kind of relax,” she said. “That’s really all you can do when you’re waiting for a baby to be born.”

But then the wait was over. Thomas welcomed a beautiful baby boy, Anthony, who was born at 1:30 p.m. on December 12. She later received more good news that she aced her paper and completed the semester with a 3.5 GPA. She thanked her mom, Aisha Kelley, who has Lupus and is a single mother, for reaching success at school, especially during the period of getting ready to become a mom. School was “difficult because pregnancy is not just physical. It’s mental. It’s emotional,” she said.

“It takes more than just getting up and going to class to be successful in college,” Thomas added. “It takes a lot of mental preparation and there are days when … you get defeated but the main thing is that you have to keep the strength.”

update: on 12/12/17 we had a healthy baby boy. However, I experienced major blood loss & my body went into shock post-delivery. It was very scary, but his father was right there to take over when I went unconscious. We are blessed! AND I'm finishing the semester w/ a 3.5 GPA!💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/CLFGjf3hLD — nayzia' (@naydxll) December 14, 2017

