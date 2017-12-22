The worst call of the year, possibly the worst call in Steeler history! (Bill Neal’s Overtime Column Dec. 20)

:10—Coming to you live, “Fast and Furious” moments after the worst call of the year and quite possibly the worst call in Steeler history, and I’ve seen a lot of football since 1968. So let’s get after it. The truth. The whole truth and nothing but the truth so help you Roger Goodell!

:09—Look, I know we have to talk about the call and we will and it is the #1 issue, but the #2 thing is this…YOU – MUST – STOP – GRONKOWSKI! Somehow you have to put this terminator in check. Now you truly see and feel the loss of Ryan Shazier. No defense can allow one man to shred them the way Gronkowski did. (Unless of course it’s Antonio Brown…I’m just saying.) All I can tell ya is go get Jack Lambert, dust him off and put the nasty on Gronk! By the way, why wasn’t Gronkowski flagged for taunting after his touchdown catch? He clearly stood over the defender and pointed at him in an unsportsmanlike motion.

:08—Now back to the call. By now you’ve heard that you don’t have to go looking for the refs, they were just applying the rule. The problem is, the rule is wrong. Remember, “The smartest guy in the room is not always the smartest guy in the room!” It’s a terrible rule. No logic and not consistent and kind of sidesteps common sense. #1–The ball was caught. #2 –He had control. #3–He turned and made a football move. #4–The ball crossed the goal line. #5–After that, game over. C’mon man.

:07—Great showing and continued blessings to the championship spirit presented by Ryan Shazier. That could not have been easy for him. Truly, his presence in the suite at Heinz Field was remarkable.

:06—At the end of the day, in spite of the “one man wrecking crew…rock!” (Rocky Three for those of you not paying attention.) The defense played well, except for those two minutes and 80 yards, and I like the man-to-man. It shows heart and confidence. They still need Cam Heyward and the boys to apply a little more pressure next time around. And there will be a next time…that you can take to the bank! Two sacks on Brady counts big time. Don’t get me wrong, but we’ve got to “start building some hurting bombs…good ole fashion blunt force trauma!” (Rocky Six. Gotcha again.)

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: