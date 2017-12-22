Danville looks to honor racing legend Wendell Scott

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) _ The Danville City Council is set to consider a proposal to put new road signs honoring former local NASCAR driving legend.

The Danville Register & Bee reports that the Wendell Scott Foundation plans to present a petition to city officials Tuesday at a meeting on new highway signs.

Wendell Scott, who died in 1990, was the first African-American driver to be elected to the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

The foundation wants new signs honoring Scott on roads leading into the city. The city has previously named a street in his honor.

