D.C. Sexologist: Black Women Need to Love Themselves

While the word “nasty” may suggest a negative connotation, a Washington, D.C. native is reclaiming the word for women of color.

Far beyond Hillary Clinton’s 2016 election catchphrase, “Nasty Woman,” Thandiwe Gibson-Hunter, a 2013 Spelman graduate, is also a local entrepreneur. She calls her business “Nasty Girl.” The millennial, girl-boss said that the meaning of her company is much more than a homage to song titles, such as the Vanity 6 song —with the same moniker —or the Notorious B.I.G. song.

“It’s about the fact that women who decide to choose themselves first, are looked at as ‘nasty women’. They’re looked at as unfaithful women. They’re looked at as selfish women. But when really, in actuality, they’re ‘self-full’ women,” Gibson-Hunter, 27, told AFRO.

The entrepreneur makes videos and writes articles about sex education and overall empowerment of sex, freedom, and Nasty Girl Magic, such as the wonder and magic of the Black women’s buttocks. She said that women need to have a strong relationship with themselves first, before a man.

“Men are very emotional, more emotional than women, and if you learn about what makes you a goddess, what makes you better, then you’ll realize what men are for you and what men aren’t,” Gibson-Hunter said.

Nasty Girl provides sex counseling, primarily for clients in the Washington Metropolitan Area. Her experience includes being a teacher’s assistant in the human sexuality department at Clark Atlanta University. She is also a mental health counselor, social worker and lawyer.

“Its like different levels to it, but intimacy, to me, always starts with eye contact,” she said. “What I do with my partners, like with my couples, is I say, ‘Put a timer on and just see how long y’all can look at each other. You can talk, you don’t have to talk. You can smile, you can laugh, you can do whatever, but just see how long you can look you them directly in the eye.’”

Nasty Girl offers herbal packages for teas, baths, and burning that can assist women with needs from cramps, infections, and personal hygiene. Gibson-Hunter also donates Rose Gold Blunts with marijuana, wrapped in actual rose petals and 24-karat gold papers. The company also offers cannabis infused foods, candies, and topical treatments.

“There’s so many things that Black women have to deal with, especially just learning how we heal so many people, that we don’t even take the time out to heal ourselves,” Gibson-Hunter, who resides in Northwest D.C. said. “As Black women we have so many expectations of what it is to be a Black woman, but then Black women aren’t allowed to make their own expectations. Where they do that at?”

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: