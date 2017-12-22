A surprise that’s right on time – recognizing food service workers in Wilkinsburg

In the Wilkinsburg School District, all employees are equally valued.

Thus, it was no surprise that the Nutrition Group, who employs district food service employees, wanted to show their gratitude. But it sure was a surprise to the employees themselves, as each employee received a $100 cash award for their exemplary work and dedication. Nancy Kohl, president of TNG’s school division, also surprised the employees with flowers and cake. The big surprise occurred the morning of Dec. 13.

