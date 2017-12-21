Metro
The Pirates, The Kids, The Gifts …The Pirates’ CARE-a-van tour gives presents to area youth


Courier Newsroom, photos by J.L. Martello
PIRATES STAR JOSH BELL, with kids from Destiny International Ministries in Lincoln-Lemington, as the Pirates purchase gifts for kids at Dick’s Sporting Goods in Monroeville, Dec. 8. (Photos by J.L. Martello)

THE PIRATE PARROT, with Kiona Snowden and Tasha Davis Ramsey.

INDIA SNOWDEN of Garfield, and Robert Ruffin, of Lincoln, with Pirate player Chris Bostick, and the Pirate Parrot

JAYQUEN CLARK, 10

ALONNA LITTLETON gets some assistance as she tries on her new shoes, at Dick’s Sporting Goods in the Monroeville Mall, Dec. 8.

ADULT ORGANIZER LASHAUN DAVIS, with her new friend…The Pirate Parrot!

 

