ROBBED – Steelers get TD taken away, end up losing to Patriots, 27-24 (Aubrey Bruce’s Column Dec. 20)

ill-advised pass intercepted by Patriots spells doomsday for Steelers

“Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” (George Santayana, philosopher, essayist, poet and novelist.)

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost—no, not lost, but gave away a victory to the New England Patriots, 27-24, Dec. 17 at Heinz Field. Christmas came one day plus one week earlier for the rebels from “Beantown.” Pittsburgh lost when New England intercepted an ill-thought-out and ill-advised pass from Ben Roethlisberger in the end zone, with five seconds left in the game, killing the Steelers’ chance for victory—or at least a tie to go to overtime—once again leaving the Pittsburgh squad lying on the side of the road, like all roadkill victims.

Bad decisions, mad decisions, and sad decisions. There are those of us that at times make all of the aforementioned and prefer to stand up and take the heat as opposed to “dilly, dilly dallying” around attempting to focus our microscope of incompetence on other folks as well as extraneous and fantasy-laced “visions of sugarplums” dancing in our heads. Yeah, Christmas is coming and it’s better to give than receive, right? Wrong…especially when it comes to professional football.

I have always been taught that giveaways are a baaaaad thing, or so I thought. “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”

On Feb. 1, 2015, the New England Patriots defeated the Seattle Seahawks, 28–24, in Super Bowl XLIX to earn their fourth Super Bowl title. The victory was sealed when Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was intercepted in the end zone from the 1-yard line. That should’ve been a red flag to Roethlisberger; I don’t care what play that the Steelers coaches were yelling about and trying to send in from the sidelines. Ben had the ability and the independence to attempt the pass only if the Patriots’ defensive alignment permitted such a play. Both Wilson and Roethlisberger, I would suspect, had the autonomy to scrap pre-called plays if the successful execution of those plays were called into question. The Steelers offense or their coaches weren’t confused, and the Patriots defense was certainly not confused. Roethlisberger appeared to be the only one confused. You have to learn from the mistakes of others, boys and girls, so as not to repeat them.

